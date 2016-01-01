Overview of Dr. Lowell Shinn Jr, MD

Dr. Lowell Shinn Jr, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Marshall University and is affiliated with Penn Highlands Mon Valley, Wetzel County Hospital and Wheeling Hospital.



Dr. Shinn Jr works at Schiffler Cancer Center in Wheeling, WV with other offices in Monongahela, PA and Bellaire, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Bleeding Disorders, Anemia and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.