Dr. Lowell Shinn Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Lowell Shinn Jr, MD
Dr. Lowell Shinn Jr, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Marshall University and is affiliated with Penn Highlands Mon Valley, Wetzel County Hospital and Wheeling Hospital.
Dr. Shinn Jr works at
Dr. Shinn Jr's Office Locations
Schiffler Cancer Center40 Medical Park Ste 300, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 243-6442
Monongahela Valley Hospital Inc.1163 Country Club Rd, Monongahela, PA 15063 Directions (724) 292-9404
Acuity Specialty Hospitals Ohio Valley At Belmont4697 Harrison St, Bellaire, OH 43906 Directions (304) 243-3490
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn Highlands Mon Valley
- Wetzel County Hospital
- Wheeling Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lowell Shinn Jr, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1811961451
Education & Certifications
- Marshall University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shinn Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shinn Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shinn Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shinn Jr works at
Dr. Shinn Jr has seen patients for Bleeding Disorders, Anemia and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shinn Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shinn Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shinn Jr.
