Super Profile

Dr. Lowell Shinn Jr, MD

Medical Oncology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lowell Shinn Jr, MD

Dr. Lowell Shinn Jr, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Marshall University and is affiliated with Penn Highlands Mon Valley, Wetzel County Hospital and Wheeling Hospital.

Dr. Shinn Jr works at Schiffler Cancer Center in Wheeling, WV with other offices in Monongahela, PA and Bellaire, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Bleeding Disorders, Anemia and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Shinn Jr's Office Locations

  1
    Schiffler Cancer Center
    Schiffler Cancer Center
    40 Medical Park Ste 300, Wheeling, WV 26003
(304) 243-6442
  2
    Monongahela Valley Hospital Inc.
    Monongahela Valley Hospital Inc.
    1163 Country Club Rd, Monongahela, PA 15063
(724) 292-9404
  3
    Acuity Specialty Hospitals Ohio Valley At Belmont
    Acuity Specialty Hospitals Ohio Valley At Belmont
    4697 Harrison St, Bellaire, OH 43906
(304) 243-3490

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penn Highlands Mon Valley
  • Wetzel County Hospital
  • Wheeling Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bleeding Disorders
Anemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Bleeding Disorders
Anemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Lowell Shinn Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811961451
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Marshall University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lowell Shinn Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shinn Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shinn Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shinn Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shinn Jr has seen patients for Bleeding Disorders, Anemia and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shinn Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shinn Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shinn Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shinn Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shinn Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

