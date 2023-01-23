Dr. Lowrey King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lowrey King, MD
Dr. Lowrey King, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine.
Carolina Eyecare Physicians - West Ashley III (Formerly The Retina Center of Charleston)2057 Charlie Hall Blvd, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (866) 763-6491
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Friendly staff. Very professional and Dr. King is the best!!
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Wash Hosp Ctr
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Carraway Meth Med Ctr
- University of Mississippi School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. King has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King has seen patients for Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair), Drusen and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
