Overview of Dr. Loyal Stierlen, DO

Dr. Loyal Stierlen, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Stierlen works at Rodney J Miles MD in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Ames, IA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.