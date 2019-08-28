Dr. Loyd Godwin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Godwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Loyd Godwin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Loyd Godwin, MD is a Dermatologist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital.
Dr. Godwin works at
Locations
-
1
James F Guthrie MD148 East Ave Ste 3B, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 538-5682
-
2
Dermatology Physicians of Connecticut4 Corporate Dr Ste 386, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 538-5682
Hospital Affiliations
- Norwalk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Consumer Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- GENERAL
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health Network
- Vista Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goodwin is an excellent dermatologist. He is patient, caring and kind. He listens and clearly answers all questions.
About Dr. Loyd Godwin, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1952378127
Education & Certifications
- SUNY At Stony Brook Ny
- Lenox Hill Hosp-NYU|Lenox Hill Hospital New York
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Godwin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Godwin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Godwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Godwin works at
Dr. Godwin has seen patients for Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Godwin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Godwin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Godwin.
