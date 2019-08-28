Overview

Dr. Loyd Godwin, MD is a Dermatologist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital.



Dr. Godwin works at Dermatology Physicians Of Connecticut in Norwalk, CT with other offices in Shelton, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.