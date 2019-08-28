See All Dermatologists in Norwalk, CT
Dr. Loyd Godwin, MD

Dermatology
3.6 (23)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Loyd Godwin, MD is a Dermatologist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital.

Dr. Godwin works at Dermatology Physicians Of Connecticut in Norwalk, CT with other offices in Shelton, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    James F Guthrie MD
    148 East Ave Ste 3B, Norwalk, CT 06851 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 538-5682
  2. 2
    Dermatology Physicians of Connecticut
    4 Corporate Dr Ste 386, Shelton, CT 06484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 538-5682

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norwalk Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Ringworm
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Ringworm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne
  View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Actinic Keratosis
Boil
  View other providers who treat Boil
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Rosacea
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Warts
  View other providers who treat Warts
Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Acne Surgery
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Bowenoid Papulosis
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Excessive Sweating
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
  View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shingles
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Veins
Acanthosis Nigricans
Biopsy
  View other providers who treat Biopsy
Botox® Injection
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Dermatological Disorders
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Erythema Multiforme
Excision
  View other providers who treat Excision
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Facial Peel
Genital Herpes
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Jock Itch
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Melanoma
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mole Removal
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parapsoriasis
Pemphigoid
Pilonidal Cyst
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections
Scabies
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Second-Degree Burns
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Aging
Skin Biopsy
Skin Cancer Removal
Skin Diseases
Skin Disorders
Skin Lesion
Skin Surgery
Skin Tag Removal
Skin Ulcer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome
Sunburn
  View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
Varicose Eczema
Wart Removal
Wrinkles
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Consumer Health Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • GENERAL
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Health Network
    • Vista Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 28, 2019
    Dr. Goodwin is an excellent dermatologist. He is patient, caring and kind. He listens and clearly answers all questions.
    Maria Arroyo — Aug 28, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Loyd Godwin, MD
    About Dr. Loyd Godwin, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952378127
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • SUNY At Stony Brook Ny
    Residency
    Internship
    • Lenox Hill Hosp-NYU|Lenox Hill Hospital New York
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.