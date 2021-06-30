See All Podiatrists in Chattanooga, TN
Super Profile

Dr. Loyd Witherspoon Jr, DPM

Podiatry
4.4 (7)
Map Pin Small Chattanooga, TN
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Loyd Witherspoon Jr, DPM

Dr. Loyd Witherspoon Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge Medical Center.

Dr. Witherspoon Jr works at Scenic City Podiatry Pllc in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Witherspoon Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scenic City Podiatry Pllc
    1510 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 300, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 499-6488

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
  • Parkridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Loyd Witherspoon Jr, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568526051
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Loyd Witherspoon Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Witherspoon Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Witherspoon Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Witherspoon Jr works at Scenic City Podiatry Pllc in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. Witherspoon Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Witherspoon Jr has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Witherspoon Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Witherspoon Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witherspoon Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Witherspoon Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Witherspoon Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

