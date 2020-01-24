Dr. Lozina Daneva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daneva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lozina Daneva, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lozina Daneva, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their fellowship with NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Mid-Atlantic Nephrology Associates2201 E Main St Ste 201, Richmond, VA 23223 Directions (804) 430-6782
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been Dr. Daneva’s patient for over a year. She is thorough, compassionate and professional. Likewise, her office and nursing staff is very good! I have always felt completely at ease with her treatment and advice, and I highly recommend her!
- Nephrology
- English
- 1144280405
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Sliven County Hospital/ St. Vincent's Catholic Medical Center
