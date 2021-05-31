Dr. Lu-Jean Feng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lu-Jean Feng, MD
Overview of Dr. Lu-Jean Feng, MD
Dr. Lu-Jean Feng, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pepper Pike, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Dr. Feng works at
Dr. Feng's Office Locations
-
1
Feng Clinic31200 Pinetree Rd, Pepper Pike, OH 44124 Directions (216) 831-7007Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feng?
Dr. Feng saved my life. She is absolutely the best explant surgeon. She is an angel and is so intelligent. Taking the time to explain everything in great detail. If I could give her 10 starts I would. The moment you walk into the clinic it feels like a red carpet has been rolled out for you. The clinic itself is beautiful, very tranquil setting that puts your pre-op nerves at ease. Everything is kept very tidy and clean and Covid-19 protocols are strictly followed . The team/ staff is also amazing. The nurses (lona and michelle) make you feel like family, Linda is super knowledgeable and professional, and Gary is very welcoming and accommodating. The restaurant offers delicious and super healthy whole food and the spa is a heavenly oasis. From the first phone call i received to the care and surgery and post Ops care... everything was marvelous. Congratulations Dr. Feng and staff for being such an angel and saving my life.
About Dr. Lu-Jean Feng, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1942387824
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Yale University
- Yale University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feng has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feng accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feng works at
Dr. Feng speaks Mandarin.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Feng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.