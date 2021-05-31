See All Plastic Surgeons in Pepper Pike, OH
Dr. Lu-Jean Feng, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.6 (28)
Map Pin Small Pepper Pike, OH
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lu-Jean Feng, MD

Dr. Lu-Jean Feng, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pepper Pike, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

Dr. Feng works at Lu-Jean Feng Clinic in Pepper Pike, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Feng's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Feng Clinic
    31200 Pinetree Rd, Pepper Pike, OH 44124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 831-7007
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Fat Grafting to the Body
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Fat Grafting to the Body

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lu-Jean Feng, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Mandarin
    • 1942387824
    Education & Certifications

    • New York University
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
    • Yale University
    • Yale University
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lu-Jean Feng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Feng has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Feng works at Lu-Jean Feng Clinic in Pepper Pike, OH. View the full address on Dr. Feng’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Feng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feng.

