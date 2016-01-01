Overview of Dr. Lu You, MD

Dr. Lu You, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. You works at Chinatown True Care in New York, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.