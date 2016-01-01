See All Interventional Cardiologists in Voorhees, NJ
Dr. Luai Tabaza, MD

Interventional Cardiology
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Luai Tabaza, MD

Dr. Luai Tabaza, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Virtua Willingboro Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.

Dr. Tabaza works at Virtua Vein & Vascular Experts - Voorhees in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tabaza's Office Locations

    Virtua Vein & Vascular Experts - Voorhees
    1105 Laurel Oak Rd Ste 166, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 354-8346

Experience & Treatment Frequency

About Dr. Luai Tabaza, MD

  • Interventional Cardiology
  • 13 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1922366244
Education & Certifications

  • JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
  • Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
  • Virtua Willingboro Hospital
  • Virtua Vorhees Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Luai Tabaza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tabaza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Tabaza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tabaza works at Virtua Vein & Vascular Experts - Voorhees in Voorhees, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Tabaza’s profile.

Dr. Tabaza has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tabaza.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tabaza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tabaza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

