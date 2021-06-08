See All Plastic Surgeons in Huntington Beach, CA
Dr. Luan Nguyen, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (15)
Map Pin Small Huntington Beach, CA
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Luan Nguyen, MD

Dr. Luan Nguyen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.

Dr. Nguyen works at Luan N Nguyen MD Inc in Huntington Beach, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Luan N Nguyen MD Inc
    18080 Beach Blvd Ste 105, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 375-0333
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Luan Nguyen, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1518031939
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen works at Luan N Nguyen MD Inc in Huntington Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nguyen’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

