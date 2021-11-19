Dr. Pillon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luana Pillon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Luana Pillon, MD
Dr. Luana Pillon, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from Università degli studi di Padova scuola di Medicina e Chirurgia and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Pillon's Office Locations
Kidney Dialysis and Hypertension Specialists2482 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 130, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 600-8086
A All Women Care Woman To Woman Gynecology7908 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 600-8086Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Kidney, Dialysis and Hypertension Specialists3121 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 412, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 407-8242
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Luana Pillon, MD
- Nephrology
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
- 1679567309
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)
- Baystate Medical Center
- Baystate Medical Center (TUFTS University School of Medicine)
- Università degli studi di Padova scuola di Medicina e Chirurgia
