Dr. Luann Hassan, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.1 (31)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Luann Hassan, MD

Dr. Luann Hassan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School - San Antonio and is affiliated with Medical City Las Colinas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.

Dr. Hassan works at Luann K Hassan MD in Irving, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hassan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Luann K Hassan MD
    6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 211, Irving, TX 75039 (214) 647-1533

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Las Colinas
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Gestational Diabetes
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Gestational Diabetes
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Nov 01, 2016
    Dr. Hassan has been my doctor for about two years and just delivered my first child less than a week ago. She's professional, but also extremely personable. She listens to what you want and gives you honest feedback on what is or isn't realistic. The ladies in her office are all such dolls and make every visit enjoyable! I would recommend her to everyone!
    Vanessa Clark in Keller, TX — Nov 01, 2016
    About Dr. Luann Hassan, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1376681270
    Education & Certifications

    • St Paul Medical Center
    • St Paul-SW Med Sch
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical School - San Antonio
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
