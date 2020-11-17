See All Dermatologists in Arlington, TX
Dr. Luat Nguyen, MD

Dermatology
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Luat Nguyen, MD is a Dermatologist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Faculty De Medecine Dlyon and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.

Dr. Nguyen works at Luat Q. Nguyen, M.D. in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Luat Q. Nguyen, M.D.
    3132 Matlock Rd Ste 307, Arlington, TX 76015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 468-3131

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Arlington

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Plantar Wart
Hair Loss
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Plantar Wart
Hair Loss

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    S Beckham — Nov 17, 2020
    About Dr. Luat Nguyen, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1104828854
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Naval Regl Med Center
    Internship
    • RE Thomason Genl Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Faculty De Medecine Dlyon
    Undergraduate School
    • Faculty Of Sciences, Lyons, France
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luat Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen works at Luat Q. Nguyen, M.D. in Arlington, TX. View the full address on Dr. Nguyen’s profile.

    Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

