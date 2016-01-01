Dr. Luat T Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luat T Nguyen, MD
Overview
Dr. Luat T Nguyen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.
Locations
Arlington Premiere Health Clinic PA501 Rita Ln Ste 105, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (817) 375-1400
- 2 629 Matlock Centre Cir, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (817) 375-1400
Medical Center of Arlington3301 Matlock Rd, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (817) 465-3241
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Luat T Nguyen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1891879011
Education & Certifications
- Tex Tech U Sch Med
- Tex Tech U Sch Med
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastric Ulcer and Duodenal Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Vietnamese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.