Overview of Dr. Luay Haddad, MD

Dr. Luay Haddad, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Highland Park, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BASRA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital.



Dr. Haddad works at ACC Mental Health in Highland Park, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI, Sterling Heights, MI and Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Schizophrenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.