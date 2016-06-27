Dr. Luay Haddad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haddad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luay Haddad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Luay Haddad, MD
Dr. Luay Haddad, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Highland Park, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BASRA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital.
Dr. Haddad works at
Dr. Haddad's Office Locations
Arab American Chaldean Council62 W 7 MILE RD, Highland Park, MI 48203 Directions (313) 893-6172
Detroit Receiving Hospital4201 Saint Antoine St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 745-2835
Acc - 7 Mile Site34628 Dequindre Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48310 Directions (586) 939-5016
Arab American and Chaldean Council363 W Big Beaver Rd Ste 315, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 354-8460
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr. Haddad to everyone that has any psychiatry issues. He had saved my life.
About Dr. Luay Haddad, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Arabic
- 1538106059
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BASRA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
