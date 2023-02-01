Overview of Dr. Luay Shayya, MD

Dr. Luay Shayya, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma Health Sciences Ctr and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Shayya works at Neurology Consultants of Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.