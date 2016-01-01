Overview of Dr. Luba Foltz, MD

Dr. Luba Foltz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Foltz works at Seattle Obgyn Group in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Amniocentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.