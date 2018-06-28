Overview of Dr. Lubna Ahmed, MD

Dr. Lubna Ahmed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Ahmed works at Hamilton Internal Medicine Associates in Hamilton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.