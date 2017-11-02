Overview of Dr. Lubna Choudhury, MD

Dr. Lubna Choudhury, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University College Cork, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine, Room 259 and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Choudhury works at Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic, Cardiomyopathy and Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.