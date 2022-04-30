Overview

Dr. Lubna Isho, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Isho works at Office in Pomona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.