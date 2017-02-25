Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lubna Khan, MD
Overview of Dr. Lubna Khan, MD
Dr. Lubna Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah Medical College For Women, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
Highline Internal Medicine, PS801 SW 150th St Ste 230, Burien, WA 98166 Directions (206) 957-6036
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Khan may be the best doctor I've had. She is thorough and efficient. Excellent care.
About Dr. Lubna Khan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- Maricopa Medical Center
- Sacred Heart Medical Center
- Fatima Jinnah Medical College For Women, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.