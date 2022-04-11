Dr. Lubna Naeem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naeem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lubna Naeem, MD
Overview of Dr. Lubna Naeem, MD
Dr. Lubna Naeem, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Naeem works at
Dr. Naeem's Office Locations
Internal Medicine at Stone Oak19272 Stone Oak Pkwy Ste 108, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 490-3800
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Naeem?
I love the help I get from Doctor Naeems office everybody's always so genuinely caring I definitely want a PCP that cares about my health so I've been going here for 10 years or so and will continue doing so as long as possible
About Dr. Lubna Naeem, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1487665659
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naeem has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naeem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naeem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naeem works at
Dr. Naeem speaks Punjabi and Urdu.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Naeem. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naeem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naeem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naeem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.