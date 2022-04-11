Overview of Dr. Lubna Naeem, MD

Dr. Lubna Naeem, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Naeem works at Internal Medicine at Stone Oak in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.