Dr. Naqi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lubna Naqi, MB BS
Overview of Dr. Lubna Naqi, MB BS
Dr. Lubna Naqi, MB BS is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Redondo Beach, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Liaquat Med Coll and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.
Dr. Naqi works at
Dr. Naqi's Office Locations
South Bay Family Medical Group520 N Prospect Ave Ste 103, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Directions (310) 376-8816
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Naqi?
I'm always provided good care.
About Dr. Lubna Naqi, MB BS
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1992810642
Education & Certifications
- Va Wadsworth-Ucla
- Usc Sch Med Ctr
- Usc Sch Med Ctr
- Liaquat Med Coll
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naqi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naqi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naqi has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naqi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Naqi speaks Hindi.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Naqi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naqi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naqi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naqi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.