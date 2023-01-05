Dr. Zahir has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lubna Zahir, MD
Overview of Dr. Lubna Zahir, MD
Dr. Lubna Zahir, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mc Lean, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Ehe Int'l8300 Greensboro Dr Ste 1050, Mc Lean, VA 22102 Directions (703) 394-3400
Refreshingly passionate, informed and professional. Able to explain issues, methodologies and perspective in a very well articulated and easy to understand manner. Truly helpful and consummate professional!
About Dr. Lubna Zahir, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1538190566
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Zahir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zahir speaks Hindi and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zahir. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zahir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zahir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zahir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.