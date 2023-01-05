See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Mc Lean, VA
Dr. Lubna Zahir, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Lubna Zahir, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lubna Zahir, MD

Dr. Lubna Zahir, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mc Lean, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Zahir works at Ehe Int'l in Mc Lean, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Paul Ross, DPM
Dr. Paul Ross, DPM
4.8 (137)
View Profile
Dr. Randall Doerman, MD
Dr. Randall Doerman, MD
5.0 (10)
View Profile
Dr. Dodd Sims, MD
Dr. Dodd Sims, MD
4.6 (9)
View Profile

Dr. Zahir's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ehe Int'l
    8300 Greensboro Dr Ste 1050, Mc Lean, VA 22102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 394-3400

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Zahir?

Jan 05, 2023
Refreshingly passionate, informed and professional. Able to explain issues, methodologies and perspective in a very well articulated and easy to understand manner. Truly helpful and consummate professional!
— Jan 05, 2023
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Lubna Zahir, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lubna Zahir, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zahir to family and friends

Dr. Zahir's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Zahir

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lubna Zahir, MD.

About Dr. Lubna Zahir, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 30 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hindi and Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1538190566
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Zahir has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Zahir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zahir. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zahir.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zahir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zahir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Lubna Zahir, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.