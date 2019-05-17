See All Hematologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Lubomir Sokol, MD

Hematology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lubomir Sokol, MD

Dr. Lubomir Sokol, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with Charles University of Prague|Czechoslovak Academy Of Sciences|University of Alabama|University of South Florida

Dr. Sokol works at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Bone Marrow Biopsy and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sokol's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Magnolia Campus
    12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 565-5991

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma

Treatment frequency



    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lubomir Sokol, MD

    • Hematology
    • English, Czech
    • Male
    • 1376558957
    Education & Certifications

    • Charles University of Prague|Czechoslovak Academy Of Sciences|University of Alabama|University of South Florida
    • Lousiana State University
    • Hematology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Moffitt Cancer Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lubomir Sokol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sokol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sokol has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sokol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sokol has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Bone Marrow Biopsy and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sokol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sokol. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sokol.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sokol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sokol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

