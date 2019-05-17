Dr. Lubomir Sokol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sokol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lubomir Sokol, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lubomir Sokol, MD
Dr. Lubomir Sokol, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with Charles University of Prague|Czechoslovak Academy Of Sciences|University of Alabama|University of South Florida
Dr. Sokol works at
Dr. Sokol's Office Locations
Magnolia Campus12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 565-5991
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sokol has been treating my Large Tcell Lymphoma CTCL/LYP for over 5 years now. He is one of very few physicians who are familiar with my condition. I would not want anyone else treating me but him. I have been in the medical field for 25 years and he is the only physician I can say I trust with my life entirely. Thank you for dedicating your entire life to saving other.
About Dr. Lubomir Sokol, MD
- Hematology
- English, Czech
- Male
- 1376558957
Education & Certifications
- Charles University of Prague|Czechoslovak Academy Of Sciences|University of Alabama|University of South Florida
- Lousiana State University
- Hematology
Hospital Affiliations
- Moffitt Cancer Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sokol has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sokol accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sokol using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sokol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sokol works at
Dr. Sokol has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Bone Marrow Biopsy and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sokol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sokol speaks Czech.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sokol. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sokol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sokol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sokol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.