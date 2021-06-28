See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Westminster, CA
Dr. Luc Nguyen, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
2.8 (14)
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Luc Nguyen, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center.

Dr. Nguyen works at NGUYEN LUC MD in Westminster, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Luc Sinh Nguyen MD Facc Inc.
    14571 Magnolia St Ste 208, Westminster, CA 92683 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 438-0082

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 28, 2021
    He is a good cardiologist. He saved my life. Thank you so much doctor.
    Ngoclinh — Jun 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Luc Nguyen, MD
    About Dr. Luc Nguyen, MD

    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Vietnamese
    • 1720083181
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nguyen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

