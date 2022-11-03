See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Jacksonville, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Luca Stocchi, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.6 (18)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Luca Stocchi, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Stocchi works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Cancer
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 914-5419
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colorectal Cancer
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Colorectal Cancer
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage

Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 03, 2022
    Dr. Stocchi is the BEST of the BEST! He saved my life back in 2006. He saw me as an emergency patient and stayed to operate from midnight through 7 AM. I don't know how often he was called upon to do this but I couldn't be more blessed that he did. He was employed at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio and I continued to see him for the next 3 years; driving from Grand Blanc Michigan. My family comes from a line of Medical professionals so I know. He is the Best of the Best! Hello Doc, hope you are well.
    David Anderson — Nov 03, 2022
    About Dr. Luca Stocchi, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1295777514
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic in Florida

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luca Stocchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stocchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stocchi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stocchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stocchi works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Stocchi’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Stocchi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stocchi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stocchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stocchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

