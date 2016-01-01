Dr. Lucas Birmelin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Birmelin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucas Birmelin, MD
Overview
Dr. Lucas Birmelin, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Birmelin works at
Locations
-
1
Hospital Based Providers350 W Thomas Rd Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Birmelin?
About Dr. Lucas Birmelin, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1750378261
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's Medical Center|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Birmelin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Birmelin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Birmelin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Birmelin works at
Dr. Birmelin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birmelin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Birmelin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Birmelin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.