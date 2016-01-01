Overview

Dr. Lucas Birmelin, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Birmelin works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.