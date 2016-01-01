See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Lucas Birmelin, MD

Critical Care Medicine
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Lucas Birmelin, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Birmelin works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hospital Based Providers
    350 W Thomas Rd Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Lucas Birmelin, MD

    • Critical Care Medicine
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1750378261
    Education & Certifications

    • St Luke's Medical Center|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
    • Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
    • Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
    • University of New Mexico School of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
    • Chandler Regional Medical Center
    • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lucas Birmelin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Birmelin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Birmelin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Birmelin works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Birmelin’s profile.

    Dr. Birmelin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birmelin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Birmelin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Birmelin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

