Dr. Lucas Burton, MD
Dr. Lucas Burton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their residency with University Of Nebraska
1
Nashville2400 Patterson St Ste 300, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 342-6300
2
Providence - Mt. Juliet660 S Mount Juliet Rd Ste 211, Mt Juliet, TN 37122 Directions (615) 329-6600
3
Centennial Medical Center345 23rd Ave N Ste 212, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 963-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
He replaced my left knee twice. The first one was 12/18. It went beautifully and recovery went well. Then about six months later. I had a septic reaction all over my entire body. My body was retaining fluids. I was in awful shape. After the 5th day in they called Burton. When they called Dr. Burton he was just about to leave on vacation. He actually transferred me from Summit to downtown. He stayed to do my surgery and then met up with his family. If that’s not a phenomenal surgeon and doctor. I don’t know who is. Just as he expected, the knee was clean and perfect. He switched out the hardware and did a debridement. If it’s even possible, the second went even smoother.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- University Of Nebraska
- University Nebraska Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University
Dr. Burton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burton has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
145 patients have reviewed Dr. Burton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burton.
