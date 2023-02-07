See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Shenandoah, TX
Dr. Lucas Duvall, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Shenandoah, TX
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lucas Duvall, MD

Dr. Lucas Duvall, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.

Dr. Duvall works at Houston Methodist Urology Associates in Shenandoah, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Duvall's Office Locations

    Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
    17201 Interstate 45 S, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 270-2000
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Houston Methodist Cardiovascular Surgery Associates at Willowbrook
    13300 Hargrave Rd Ste 390, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 737-2915
    Medical Office Building 2
    17189 Interstate 45 S Ste 475, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 270-3933

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Empyema
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 07, 2023
    Salvo mi vida con 48 años triple bypass y me dio la oportunidad de ver la vida con otros ojos de apreciación ..gracias!!
    Natalia — Feb 07, 2023
    About Dr. Lucas Duvall, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598975898
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lucas Duvall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duvall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Duvall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Duvall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Duvall has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duvall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Duvall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duvall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duvall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duvall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.