Dr. Lucas Jacomides, MD

Urology
3.9 (20)
Map Pin Small Austin, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Lucas Jacomides, MD

Dr. Lucas Jacomides, MD is an Urology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Williamson, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lakeway, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.

Dr. Jacomides works at North Austin Urology in Austin, TX with other offices in Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jacomides' Office Locations

    North Austin Urology
    12505 Hymeadow Dr Ste 2C, Austin, TX 78750 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5160
    North Austin Urology
    970 Hesters Crossing Rd Ste 101, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5159
    North Austin Urology - South Austin
    6501 S Congress Ave Ste 1-103, Austin, TX 78745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 333-0112

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • Ascension Seton Williamson
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lakeway
  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
  • The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Testicular Dysfunction
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Testicular Dysfunction
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Complex Penile Surgery Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Kidney Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 22, 2020
    Dr. Jacomides made me very comfortable. He was very professional and caring. He explained my condition thoroughly and disclosed all my health options so I can be treated. He even recommended other specialists, if I chose to. He is a great human being and I trust him as a Doctor. So, I recommended him to my family and friends. Thank you Dr. Jacomides for your accurate diagnosis. Andres M. 10/21/20
    Andres M. — Oct 22, 2020
    About Dr. Lucas Jacomides, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Greek and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1750381620
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Internship
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lucas Jacomides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacomides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jacomides has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jacomides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jacomides has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacomides on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacomides. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacomides.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacomides, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacomides appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

