Dr. Lucas Julien, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Julien works at Capital Colorectal in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess, Hemorrhoids and Anal Fistula along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.