Dr. Lucas Lenci, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED|UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South and Mercy Hospital Joplin.
Lucas T. Lenci, M.D1531 E Bradford Pkwy Ste 100, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (800) 383-3831Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
- Mercy Hospital Joplin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Getting PRK corrective vision surgery done by Dr. Lenci was a fantastic decision! Dr. Lenci and his staff were so friendly, informative, and helpful. Dr. Lenci was so kind and helpful during the consultation and procedure day. He made me feel so at ease about the procedure that I had zero anxiety over the decision and process. His support continued throughout recovery, and you can truly tell that his is highly invested in the experience and results for his patients. With one quick procedure and a short recovery, I went from needing -5.00 prescription contact lenses to needing no contacts or glasses at all! Glasses or contacts have been part of my life since I was 7 years old. I have crystal clear, near perfect vision now in my 30s. This is the best money that I have ever spent on myself. I could not be any happier with my experience with Dr. Lenci; he is an absolutely outstanding physician.
- Ophthalmology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1912310392
Education & Certifications
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
- UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED|UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
