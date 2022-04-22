Overview of Dr. Lucas Lenci, MD

Dr. Lucas Lenci, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED|UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South and Mercy Hospital Joplin.



Dr. Lenci works at Lucas T. Lenci, M.D in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.