Dr. Lucas Lindsell, MD
Overview of Dr. Lucas Lindsell, MD
Dr. Lucas Lindsell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Blue Ash, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Health-West Hospital.
Dr. Lindsell's Office Locations
Cincinnati Eye Institute - Blue Ash1945 Cei Dr, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Directions (513) 984-5133
Cincinnati Eye Institute580 S Loop Rd Ste 100, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (859) 331-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lindsell has a wonderful chair side manner. He is reassuring and listens well.
About Dr. Lucas Lindsell, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lindsell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lindsell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lindsell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lindsell has seen patients for Central Serous Chorioretinopathy, Macular Hole and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lindsell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
111 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindsell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindsell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindsell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindsell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.