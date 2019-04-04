Overview of Dr. Lucas Margolies, MD

Dr. Lucas Margolies, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Margolies works at Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood, PA with other offices in Broomall, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ataxia, Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.