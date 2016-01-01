Overview of Dr. Lucas McCaffrey, DO

Dr. Lucas McCaffrey, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. McCaffrey works at Rheumatology Associates/Lng Isl in Smithtown, NY with other offices in Riverhead, NY and Melville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gout and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.