Overview of Dr. Lucas McCarthy, MD

Dr. Lucas McCarthy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. McCarthy works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Trigeminal Neuralgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.