Overview of Dr. Lucas Richie, MD

Dr. Lucas Richie, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED|University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Horizon Medical Center, Tristar Summit Medical Center and Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.



Dr. Richie works at Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics - Lebanon in Lebanon, TN with other offices in Dickson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.