Dr. Rylander has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lucas Rylander, MD
Overview of Dr. Lucas Rylander, MD
Dr. Lucas Rylander, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT PEORIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Rylander's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente Lone Tree Surgery Pharmacy10240 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 338-4545
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My Plateau Tibia injury was very severe and Dr. Rylander managed to not only piece together my 4 shattered pieces onto a titanium plate (with 14 screws), but his bedside manner during surgery and after was excellent. He is very personable, competent and I'm so glad he was my doctor!
About Dr. Lucas Rylander, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1386857837
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT PEORIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rylander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rylander. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rylander.
