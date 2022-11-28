Overview of Dr. Lucas Schnell, DO

Dr. Lucas Schnell, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Thornton, CO. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center, Avista Adventist Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center and St. Anthony North Hospital.



Dr. Schnell works at Center For Spinal Disorders PC in Thornton, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.