Dr. Luke Watkins, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Norman Clayman Endocrine Institute5959 Webb Rd, Tampa, FL 33615 Directions (813) 922-8976Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Yesterday noon, at Tampa’s Endocrinology Center, Dr. Lucas Watkins headed the two-surgeon and other members who operated on me to remove one of my parathyroid glands that was hyperactive and causing me all sorts of muscular and bone pains for the last year. I cannot speak highly enough about the attention and care I received from the Norman Parathyroid Center, by Dr. Watkins, and the amazing team of nurses, technicians, and the many personnel at the hospital whom I compared to “A beehive of extraordinary professionalism”. All of my prayers have been answered thanks to my decision to come to Tampa for my surgery and I will never forget those who attended to me yesterday and who have healed me from the condition I suffered. Dr. Watkins is a most interesting individual who is completely devoted to his surgery practice in endocrinology. I enjoyed my conversations with him, his earnest search for my questions and his capacity to answer them. He earned my most sincere respect.
- Endocrine Surgery
- English
- Endocrine Surgery, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Conn.|Yale School Of Medicine
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Watkins has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Watkins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watkins.
