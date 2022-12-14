See All Otolaryngologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Luke Watkins, MD

Endocrine Surgery
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Luke Watkins, MD

Dr. Luke Watkins, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Watkins works at Carling Adrenal Center in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Watkins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Norman Clayman Endocrine Institute
    5959 Webb Rd, Tampa, FL 33615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 922-8976
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperparathyroidism
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Hyperparathyroidism
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy

Hyperparathyroidism
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Parathyroidectomy
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroidectomy
Adrenal Surgery
Adrenalectomy
Laparoscopic Adrenal Surgery
Laparoscopic Adrenalectomy
Open Thymectomy
Parathyroid Adenoma
Parathyroid Cancer
Parathyroid Hyperplasia
Parathyroid Surgery
Primary Hyperparathyroidism
Thyroid Disease
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 14, 2022
    Yesterday noon, at Tampa’s Endocrinology Center, Dr. Lucas Watkins headed the two-surgeon and other members who operated on me to remove one of my parathyroid glands that was hyperactive and causing me all sorts of muscular and bone pains for the last year. I cannot speak highly enough about the attention and care I received from the Norman Parathyroid Center, by Dr. Watkins, and the amazing team of nurses, technicians, and the many personnel at the hospital whom I compared to “A beehive of extraordinary professionalism”. All of my prayers have been answered thanks to my decision to come to Tampa for my surgery and I will never forget those who attended to me yesterday and who have healed me from the condition I suffered. Dr. Watkins is a most interesting individual who is completely devoted to his surgery practice in endocrinology. I enjoyed my conversations with him, his earnest search for my questions and his capacity to answer them. He earned my most sincere respect.
    About Dr. Luke Watkins, MD

    • Endocrine Surgery
    • English
    • 1538406905
    Fellowship
    • Endocrine Surgery, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Conn.|Yale School Of Medicine
    • AdventHealth Orlando
    • Florida Hospital Orlando
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luke Watkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Watkins has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Watkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Watkins works at Carling Adrenal Center in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Watkins’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Watkins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.