Dr. Lucas Wiegand, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lucas Wiegand, MD
Dr. Lucas Wiegand, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Wiegand works at
Dr. Wiegand's Office Locations
Usf Multidisciplinary Programs2 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 974-2201Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wiegand removed a kidney stone in 2020 . His is Top Notch
About Dr. Lucas Wiegand, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1083893101
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiegand has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiegand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiegand has seen patients for Ureteral Stricture or Kinking , Urinary Incontinence and Urethral Stricture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiegand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiegand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiegand.
