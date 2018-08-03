Overview of Dr. Lucia Cagnes, MD

Dr. Lucia Cagnes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Chirurgia U Med, Palermo and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital.



Dr. Cagnes works at All Cape Gynecology in Hyannis, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities, Colposcopy and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.