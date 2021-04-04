Overview of Dr. Lucia Dattoma, MD

Dr. Lucia Dattoma, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Dattoma works at UCLA Health Simi Valley Primary & Specialty Care in Simi Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Hypotension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.