Dr. Lucia Garcia, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Lucia Garcia, MD

Dr. Lucia Garcia, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sewell, NJ. 

Dr. Garcia works at Cooper University Health Care in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Garcia's Office Locations

    Cooper Surgical Care at Sewell
    2 Plaza Dr Ste 202, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Cooper Surgical Care at Voorhees
    6200 Main St, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Lucia Garcia, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • Female
    • 1114313582
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

