Dr. Lucia Garcia, MD
Dr. Lucia Garcia, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sewell, NJ.
Cooper Surgical Care at Sewell, 2 Plaza Dr Ste 202, Sewell, NJ 08080
Cooper Surgical Care at Voorhees, 6200 Main St, Voorhees, NJ 08043
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- Female
- 1114313582
- Cooper University Hospital
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Garcia using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.