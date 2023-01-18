See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Wesley Chapel, FL
Dr. Lucia Gilling, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.7 (47)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Lucia Gilling, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Gilling works at Diabetes Alliance of Tampa Bay in Wesley Chapel, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Diabetes Alliance of Tampa Bay
    3914 Flatiron Loop Ste 101, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 915-6811

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Thyroid Goiter

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Coma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Ketones Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lucia Gilling, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174517247
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Lukes-Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Luke's Roosevelt Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Unitversity Of Michigan
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lucia Gilling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gilling has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gilling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gilling works at Diabetes Alliance of Tampa Bay in Wesley Chapel, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gilling’s profile.

    Dr. Gilling has seen patients for Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gilling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilling. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilling.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

