Dr. Lucia Greer, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucia Greer, DDS
Overview
Dr. Lucia Greer, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Naples, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from New York University / College of Dentistry|University Of Chile/College Of Dentistry.
Dr. Greer works at
Locations
-
1
Orangetree Dental Care13600 Immokalee Rd Unit 102, Naples, FL 34120 Directions (239) 310-4479Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greer?
Extraction as well as fillings. She performed with skill, efficiency and made me feel valued.
About Dr. Lucia Greer, DDS
- Dentistry
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1679905103
Education & Certifications
- New York University / College of Dentistry|University Of Chile/College Of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Greer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Greer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greer works at
Dr. Greer speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Greer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.