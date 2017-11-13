Dr. Lucia Seminario Vidal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seminario Vidal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucia Seminario Vidal, MD
Dr. Lucia Seminario Vidal, MD is a Dermatologist in Tampa, FL.
Vascular and Interventional Radiology12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 745-4673
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Dr. Seminario has demonstrated being extremely knowledgeable on her specialty. I see her for annual check-ups. She has also treated my son a couple of times. She is always spot-on. I have referred friends and family to her and they are all delighted with her expertise and professionalism.
- Dermatology
- English, German and Spanish
- Dermatology
Dr. Seminario Vidal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seminario Vidal accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seminario Vidal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seminario Vidal has seen patients for Rash, Cold Sore and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seminario Vidal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Seminario Vidal speaks German and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Seminario Vidal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seminario Vidal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seminario Vidal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seminario Vidal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.