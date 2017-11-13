See All Dermatologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Lucia Seminario Vidal, MD

Dermatology
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lucia Seminario Vidal, MD is a Dermatologist in Tampa, FL. 

Dr. Seminario Vidal works at H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Cold Sore and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash
Cold Sore
Dermatitis
Rash
Cold Sore
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rash Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Adverse Drug Reactions Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Electrodesiccation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Stomatitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Pyoderma Gangrenosum Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Toxic Shock Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 13, 2017
    Dr. Seminario has demonstrated being extremely knowledgeable on her specialty. I see her for annual check-ups. She has also treated my son a couple of times. She is always spot-on. I have referred friends and family to her and they are all delighted with her expertise and professionalism.
    About Dr. Lucia Seminario Vidal, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588912869
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lucia Seminario Vidal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seminario Vidal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seminario Vidal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seminario Vidal works at H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Seminario Vidal’s profile.

    Dr. Seminario Vidal has seen patients for Rash, Cold Sore and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seminario Vidal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Seminario Vidal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seminario Vidal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seminario Vidal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seminario Vidal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

