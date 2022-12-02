Overview

Dr. Lucia Yau, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts School of Dental Medicine.



Dr. Yau works at Elite Dental Care in Anaheim, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.