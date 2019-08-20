Overview of Dr. Lucian Grove, MD

Dr. Lucian Grove, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Virginia|University of Virginia School of Medicine|University of Virginia|University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.



Dr. Grove works at Primary Care Associates - West Salem Medical Center in Salem, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.