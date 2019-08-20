Dr. Lucian Grove, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grove is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucian Grove, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lucian Grove, MD
Dr. Lucian Grove, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Virginia|University of Virginia School of Medicine|University of Virginia|University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.
Dr. Grove's Office Locations
Primary Care Associates - West Salem Medical Center1935 W Main St, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 387-0441Monday8:30am - 7:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 7:00pmFriday8:30am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Pca Specialty Center1955 W Main St, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 642-0893Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
thank goodness for having Dr,Groveas my husband's dr.
About Dr. Lucian Grove, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1538136932
Education & Certifications
- University Ala Hosps|University Ala Hosps|University of Alabama|University of Alabama
- University of Virginia|University of Virginia School of Medicine|University of Virginia|University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grove has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grove accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Grove. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grove.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grove, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grove appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.